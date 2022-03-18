PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHI Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
