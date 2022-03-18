Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 458.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

