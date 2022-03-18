FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Bank of America

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FTC Solar stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,381,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 275,445 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

