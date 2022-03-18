Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,370.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.