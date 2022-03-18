Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

