TD Securities Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$125.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.30.

TSE:L opened at C$114.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.74. The stock has a market cap of C$38.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$66.35 and a 52 week high of C$116.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Insiders have sold 99,679 shares of company stock worth $10,006,061 over the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

