CIBC Begins Coverage on Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.44.

ARGTF opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

