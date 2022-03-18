Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.37.

IMO stock opened at C$54.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.34. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$28.63 and a 52 week high of C$60.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

