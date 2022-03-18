Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

