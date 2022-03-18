Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Cut to GBX 520

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

AV opened at GBX 425.90 ($5.54) on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.70. The stock has a market cap of £15.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

