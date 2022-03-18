Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.45) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.02).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

