Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.33).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,574 ($33.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £130.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,482.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,196.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

