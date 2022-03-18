Abcam (LON:ABC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.00. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,285.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,489.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78.

In other news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($130,650.20).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

