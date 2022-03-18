Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

