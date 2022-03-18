Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $12.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 383,858 shares changing hands.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

