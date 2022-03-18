K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Trading Down 5.1%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.07 and last traded at C$31.40. Approximately 291,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,704% from the average daily volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.08.

KBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Laurentian cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$323.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

