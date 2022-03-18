Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 715550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
