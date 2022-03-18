Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 715550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

