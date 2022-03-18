COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.53

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $9.21. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 8,713 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

