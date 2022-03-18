Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.29

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 59,924 shares trading hands.
PULM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
