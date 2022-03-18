Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.29

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 59,924 shares trading hands.

PULM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

