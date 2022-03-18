Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Hartford Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,433% compared to the average daily volume of 1,052 call options.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

