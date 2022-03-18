Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.