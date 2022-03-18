Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to CHF 135

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($127.44) to GBX 6,100 ($79.32) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,525.43.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

