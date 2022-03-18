Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

