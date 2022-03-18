Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.