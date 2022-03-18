AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 210 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.