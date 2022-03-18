Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

SLFPF stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

