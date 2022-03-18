Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$9.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

