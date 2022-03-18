Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

EBKDY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

