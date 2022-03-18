Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.81

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.81 and traded as high as C$101.15. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$100.89, with a volume of 1,518,878 shares changing hands.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$93.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

