Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.99. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 102,620 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

