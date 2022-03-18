Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.65

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.65 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.95). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.98), with a volume of 43,763 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.71 million and a PE ratio of -116.92.

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

