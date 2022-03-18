Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.65

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.65 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.95). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.98), with a volume of 43,763 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.71 million and a PE ratio of -116.92.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)
