Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.87

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.87 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 497.73 ($6.47). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.54), with a volume of 2,454 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £207.05 million and a PE ratio of 44.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.87.
About Cohort (LON:CHRT)
