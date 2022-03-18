Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.87

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.87 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 497.73 ($6.47). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.54), with a volume of 2,454 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £207.05 million and a PE ratio of 44.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.87.

Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

