Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.41.

SHAK stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $28,071,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

