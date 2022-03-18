Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.50.

NYSE MTN opened at $268.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

