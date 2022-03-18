Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $42.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

