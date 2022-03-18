Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $66.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.