Head-To-Head Comparison: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CareDx has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CareDx and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 3 1 3.25 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

CareDx currently has a consensus target price of $81.80, indicating a potential upside of 121.26%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.75%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareDx and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $296.40 million 6.61 -$30.66 million ($0.59) -62.66 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 493.58 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.68

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -10.35% -6.49% -5.50% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Summary

CareDx beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

