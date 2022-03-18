Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $49.40 million. Zai Lab reported sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $259.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $313.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $486.25 million, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $680.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $35.35 on Friday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

