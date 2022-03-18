Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

