Barclays Cuts Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $12.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $8.61 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

Avant Diagnostics ( OTCMKTS:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.