Truist Financial Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $25.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $4,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

