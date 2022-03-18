Benchmark Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $23.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Beauty Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Beauty Health by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

