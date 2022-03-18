Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.79 ($48.12).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €39.00 ($42.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

