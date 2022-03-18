Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 21.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.