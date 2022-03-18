Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 21.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter.

