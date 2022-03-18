Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.77. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)
