Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AIRS stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Airsculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

