Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AIRS stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
