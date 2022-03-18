Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $23.10. Civeo shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 33,589 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Civeo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a P/E ratio of -153.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,346. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.