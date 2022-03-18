Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.75. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 79,447 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

