ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

