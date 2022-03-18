American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.24. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

